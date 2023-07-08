An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded in Fujairah, according to an advisory from the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The mild tremor was detected specifically in the emirate's Dhadna neighbourhood at 10.51am, the NCM said.

Though such tremors are reported in the country at times, experts have earlier said residents have generally no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.

"The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt," an expert from the NCM has said in a previous Khaleej Times report.

