A massive landslide has struck the region of Al Qua in Al Ain, causing a gigantic crater-like collapse of a sandy road. The incident, triggered by heavy rains and overflowing wadis, significantly altered the course for drivers in the area.

Videos shared by the storm center and social media users depict the terrifying force of the landslide. Motorists can be seen cautiously approaching the site, only to turn away as they realise the imminent danger. One video shows a car being swept away by the powerful force of the landslide, resembling a raging river.

Fahad Mohamad, a representative from the storm center, described the situation in Al Ain as unprecedented.

“The hailstorm was of massive size, comparable to the palm of a hand. The hailstones caused severe damage, including shattered glass and impacted vehicles, primarily in remote and sandy areas. Fortunately, no harm was reported in populated residential areas,” he said.

The landslide, resembling a waterfall, has engulfed a massive portion of the road, making it impassable for motorists. The force of water flow and erosion has caused the road to crumble, creating a hazardous situation for anyone attempting to navigate the affected area.

In another incident, a section of the road heading towards Emirates Road in Ras Al Khaimah also collapsed due to a landslide, following heavy rains in the region. The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cordoned off the affected area and issued a warning to motorists, urging them to exercise caution, reduce their speed, and avoid the compromised section of the road.

RAK authorities also stated that the bridge below exit 129 has been temporarily closed until the competent authorities finish removing the accumulated water due to the tropical situation in the emirate, and road users must take the alternative route.

In a similar incident last month, a road in Ras Al Khaimah caved due to a landslide after heavy rains pounded the Emirates overnight on 9 March. The Ras Al Khaimah Police cordoned off a part of Al Shuhada Street after the mishap. The landslide happened on the street leading to Emirates Road.

Heavy rain and thunder have lashed several parts of the country overnight, as residents woke up to dark skies, strong winds and rains of varying intensity. Weather conditions will continue to be unstable today, the National Centre for Meteorology has said. Rainfall of different intensities will take place, along with lightning and thunder. The unstable weather will gradually weaken on Wednesday.

