The UAE Embassy in The Hague on Thursday issued a warning to Emiratis who are currently in the Netherlands.

In an alert posted on the platform X, the mission advised UAE nationals to exercise caution and follow safety instructions as Storm Ciaran lashed western Europe, including the Netherlands.

Dutch airline KLM scrapped all flights leaving and arriving in the Netherlands from the early afternoon until the end of the day, citing the high sustained wind speeds and powerful gusts expected in the country.

In case of emergency, Emiratis in the country may contact the embassy through the hotlines 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They may also use the 'My Tawajodi' service.

Strong winds and rain battered the region, leaving over a million homes in France without power on Thursday. Hundreds of schools also remained shut in southern England.

“It looks like a once-in-every-few-years storm for the U.K. and France,” Bob Henson, a meteorologist and science writer with Yale Climate Connections said Wednesday, adding that Ciaran could turn into “a once-in-a-generation storm.”

