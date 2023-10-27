Six Indians and a Bangladeshi national have won 250gm 24 karat pure gold bar each in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s daily electronic draw.

Throughout this month, anyone who buys tickets for the Dh20 million grand prize draw to be held on November 3 will be automatically entered into a daily electronic draw a day after their purchase, giving an individual a chance to win a gold bar.

Seven lucky winners share their feelings after becoming the daily prize winners.

Rahumathulla Abdul Samadh, a Dubai-based Indian resident, is excited after winning a prize for the first time.

“I have been purchasing Big Ticket for 10 years with five of my friends. It’s the first time for me to win. I am happy. I will sell the gold and share the prize with my friends,” said Samadh, who runs his own business in Dubai.

Mohammad Isma Aurangzeb is a 45-year-old from India who has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past five years through the official website with his four friends. “Big Ticket is about luck. So, keep trying. Once your luck strikes, your life will change forever,” Aurangzeb said.

Gopi Krishnan, a Ras Al Khaimah resident, said: “I knew I would win one day. I just didn’t know when. I am so happy and excited about our win. I will sell the gold and invest in gold for my daughters.”

Supan Barua, a Bangladeshi national, was among the e-draw winners.

Nitin Karkera, a resident of Dubai, who works as a safety officer, said: “I will sell the gold, share the cash with my friends, and buy gold jewellery for my wife and two daughters for Diwali.”

Muhammed Riyas Abdul Rubb, a Sharjah resident who works in Dubai as an electricity technician, was overjoyed.

“When I purchased this ticket, I called my wife and daughter to choose the ticket numbers, and I won.”

Mithun Sathianath, who hails from the Indian state of Kerala, noted: “When I purchased the ticket, I had thought that I would not win, but I still wanted to try. I was overjoyed when I received the news.”

People can buy tickets until October 31 for the Dh20 million grand prize to be held on November 3. They can purchase tickets online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

