Dubai’s Emirates Airline has announced a unique Valentine’s Day offer. UAE travellers can get 25 per cent off when they travel with their loved ones or friends to select destinations.



The special offer is valid for two or more travellers, and can be booked for up to nine people on the same booking reference. A return trip can be booked till February 14 for the special offer.

Passengers can make travel plans to 20 holiday destinations, including London, Istanbul, Mauritius, Nairobi, Seychelles, Maldives, Colombo, Cairo, Amman, Beirut, Zurich, Moscow, Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, Barcelona and Phuket.



The airline has also announced a “romantic getaway” with Emirates Holidays, starting from Dh1,989 per person with complimentary breakfast.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© Khaleej Times 2022