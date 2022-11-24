Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is launching a Black Friday sale to several destinations across its network, with fares as low as Dh895 to Mumbai and Dh3,995 to New York.

Guests will be able to enjoy the charms of Istanbul at fares starting at Dh1,995 in economy class and Dh11,995 in business class.

For those who prefer to get a taste of an ancient civilisation while tasting the best Asian dishes, tickets to Seoul are available for fares from Dh4,995 in economy and Dh16,995 in business class.

Conscious choices

Travelling with the Environmental Airline of the Year, guests can show their love for the planet by offsetting their flights with the airline’s green loyalty programme launched earlier this year. Conscious Choices rewards travellers with Tier Miles and additional benefits for carrying less baggage on board and offsetting their flights’ carbon emissions using Etihad Guest Miles.

In addition to that and with its new Etihad Mangrove Forest initiative, Etihad will plant one mangrove tree in Abu Dhabi for each Economy Space seat purchased on any Etihad Airways flight. Each mangrove planted alone will absorb up to 250kg of CO2 in its lifetime – the same amount produced by an eight-hour flight.

Those wishing to book are advised to visit etihad.com or the Etihad app for the latest sale fares, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their final destination.

