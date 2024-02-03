Egyptian world-renowned cardiac surgeon professor Sir Magdi Yacoub and Chilean grassroots leader sister Nelly Leon Correa, Islamic organisations from Indonesia Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, have been named the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honorees.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, the Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, noted the honorees exemplify the values of the historic Document on Human Fraternity.

“They have championed values of human fraternity, acting as beacons of hope within their communities. Each of the honorees has upheld the noble vision for a more peaceful world and we will ensure this recognition helps accelerate efforts in their respective fields,” Abdelsalam said.

The honorees have made exceptional efforts in tackling complex societal challenges and promoting peaceful coexistence and solidarity among humanity at the international and grassroots levels.

Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s largest Islamic organisations with more than 190 million members, have been recognised for their immeasurable humanitarian and peacebuilding efforts. Through the establishment of educational institutions, hospitals, and poverty alleviation projects, both organisations have improved the lives of countless Indonesians and vulnerable populations across the world.

Life-saving medical care

Magdi Yacoub is being honoured for his efforts in enabling life-saving medical care to those most in need, including vulnerable populations. As the founder of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation in Egypt, and the Chain of Hope charitable organisation in the UK, Dr Yacoub has helped save thousands of lives, especially children. He has opened cardiac centres in Ethiopia and Mozambique, with a centre in Kigali, Rwanda, currently underway. His pioneering surgical techniques have revolutionised heart transplants, and he has received numerous honours, including a British Knighthood, the Grand Order of the Nile, and the Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II.

Woman Standing Up Foundation

Known as ‘Mother Nelly’, Correa is the president and co-founder of Fundacion Mujer Levantate (Woman Standing Up Foundation). Her organisation focuses on supporting incarcerated women, offering comprehensive support during their time in prison, and aiding their reintegration into society. Committed to the principles of human fraternity, the foundation brings hope to those in prison and restoration to those recently released. Nearly 94 per cent of programme participants remain conviction-free within two years of release.

Named in honour of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the award recognises his remarkable humanitarianism and dedication to helping people regardless of their background. The honorees will be recognised during an award ceremony at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a day after the International Day of Human Fraternity, which falls on February 4.

