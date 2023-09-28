Days will soon become shorter and nights longer as autumn begins in the UAE. According to an astronomer, days and nights will be of equal length on two dates - October 2 and 3.

The September equinox — also known as the autumnal equinox — took place on September 23, which is when, technically, the day and night were to be of equal length. “However, this is only in theory. Depending on the location, the actual date is about seven to 10 days after the September equinox,” Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre, told Khaleej Times.

How weather will change

According to the expert, the weather in the UAE will gradually start getting cooler.

“The date when the night and day are of equal length itself is not anything special. Weather will not magically change from that day. The maximum temperature is usually reached towards the end of August. From there, the temperature decreases gradually. It starts getting better by mid-September in general,” Odeh explained.

The summer season in the Gulf region is generally long, he added. The current period is one of transition to winter.

Weather-related social media channel Storm Centre said this period will see temperatures decrease gradually. The earth will be cooler, and farmers will sow their seeds for a bountiful harvest. Winter winds known as ‘Shamal’ will bring the temperatures down.

By mid-October, the UAE will get greener as the rainy Al Wasm season begins.

Odeh said the weather would become cooler by the end of October, signalling the beginning of the winter season. Early mornings tend to be cooler during this phase.

Autumn season is when beach outings and watersports become more common among residents.

True winter occurs in the UAE in December. This is when temperatures start dropping significantly, and residents start wearing warmer clothes — especially at night and early mornings.

Harvest Moon

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the ‘Harvest Moon’ is a full Moon closest to the autumnal equinox. This year, it will rise on September 29.

The last supermoon of the year will light up night skies across the world, including the UAE. It’s known as the ‘Harvest Moon’ as farmers depended on the lunar light to harvest their crops at night.

Coincidentally, the celestial event happens over the last long weekend of the year. Friday, September 29, will be a paid holiday for employees across the UAE to mark Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) birthday.

