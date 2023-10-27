The UAE has called on the private sector to apply ‘flexible work patterns’ on Friday October 27 as wet weather conditions continues across the country.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) made the announcement following the unstable weather and heavy rains on Wednesday that resulted in waterlogging, traffic snarls and multiple accidents across parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, which is necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements,” the Ministry said in a statement, posted on social media. “Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor locations.”

The private sector announcement came shortly after the UAE Council of Ministers issuing a directive for remote work conditions to be applied for federal employees, excluding those whose presence would be required at the workplace.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority also called on schools and private education institutions to introduce flexibility options for parents and staff and apply remote learning on Friday.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

