The New Year holiday for all UAE ministries and federal entities have been announced as January1, 2022 with official duty to be resumed on January 3.

The announcement was made in a circular issued by the UAE federal authority for Government Human Resources and is based on the new weekday work system in the federal government sector.

The UAE will reduce the working week and move the weekend to Saturday and Sunday starting next year.

Employees will transition to a four and a half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

