The Holy Month of Ramadan in the UAE is just six months away.

As per the Islamic Hijri calendar, currently, it is the month of Safar. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, the month after Safar — Rabi Al Awwal — is likely to begin on September 16 based on astronomical calculations.

Astronomically, the Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to begin in the second week of March 2024. The Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on April 10.

The actual dates will be determined based on the sighting of the crescent Moon, on which the Islamic Hijri calendar is based. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

Muslims begin their fast from dawn — before the call for Fajr (morning) prayer and end it when the call for Maghrib (dusk) prayer is given.

Ramadan is considered to be the holiest month of the year for Muslims around the world. Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Holy Quran, abstain from food and drink during the day, develop self-control, thankfulness, compassion for those who are less fortunate, and build a stronger relationship with God. They also dedicate more time to praying and reading the Holy Quran.

In the UAE, the Holy Month brings a sense of spirituality. School and office timings are relaxed and shortened as Muslims abstain from food and water during the day.

At the end of the month of Ramadan, it is the time of celebration of Eid Al Fitr which is marked on the first day of Shawwal (the month after Ramadan). It is celebrated with an act of charity called Zakat Al Fitr, a special prayer in the morning, a feast, and sweets.

