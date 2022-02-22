International arrivals to Bahrain have jumped more than 750 per cent on a yearly basis reflecting a growing confidence among travellers, according to government data.

The latest report by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) reveals how an increasing number of tourists were entering Bahrain via air, sea and the King Fahad Causeway.

Data released from January 2021 until last month indicates that international arrivals via Bahrain International Airport (BIA) jumped from 44,713 to 82,763 last month, reflecting an 85.1pc increase, while those entering via sea ports increased from 373 in January last year to 782 until last month (110pc jump).

However, the biggest increase in the number of inbound tourists was recorded at the causeway with 31,034 visitors in January last year to a staggering 565,633 guests last month, representing a 1,723pc increase.

Overall, the number of tourists entering through all entry points surged from 76,120 in January last year to 649,178 last month – a big change of 753pc.

“In addition, the total number of tourist nights (spent at hotels and accommodations) recorded in January 2021 was 162,126 compared to 259,241 in January 2022, which represents a 60pc change,” said the report.

The positive indicators are backed by industry heavyweights who have credited Bahrain for taking the right steps and who predict that the wave of optimism is likely to continue especially with the country adopting the Covid-19 green alert level.

The relaxed pandemic protocols include scrapping RT-PCR test for all arrivals and precautionary quarantine for passengers effective from February 17.

“I am quite optimistic of inbound tourism as it’s definitely showing signs of growth, and we are getting a lot of booking requests and travel queries,” Association of Bahrain Travel and Tour Agents chairman Jehad Amin told the GDN.

“The latest decision to scrap PCR tests for arrivals will encourage travel and these are all indicators of a good summer business the hospitality sector is expected to benefit from.”

He said that there has been a growth of tourist arrivals in the past six months, adding that in his capacity as chairman of the Bahrain Chamber’s Hospitality and Tourism Committee he was calling for relaxed travel rules at the causeway for Saudi tourists.

Latest travel rules by the causeway authority states that a PCR test is no longer required for entering Bahrain, but a negative Covid-19 certificate is still required for entering Saudi Arabia.

“Hotels were affected during the Covid-19 yellow alert level due to fewer bookings and we would like rules to be completely relaxed for travellers crossing the causeway to boost the local sector,” said a hotelier, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“There is also a growing demand from hoteliers to waive the 2022 yearly licence fee, the tourism levy for the first quarter of this year and the monthly municipality fees (based on four- or five-star rating) which will help the businesses.”

In addition, the hotelier stated it’s vital to target upcoming and key markets such as Israel, Russia and India to attract tourists rather than depending on the Saudi market.

Hotel managers last month met Interior Ministry’s Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) Under-Secretary Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa to raise concerns related to streamlining procedures of processing all types of visas, especially for visitors of conferences or events that required fast processing of paperwork.

Bahrain’s tourism calendar is packed this year with activities such as concerts at Al Dana Amphitheatre in Sakhir, F1 race next month followed by Ramadan Nights in April, and Beach Festival from July to September.

In November, three events are lined up including the Tourism Awards, a Horse Festival and Bahrain Design Week, while in December a series of events are lined up to mark the National Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as pop-up events planned throughout the year.

The GDN previously reported Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister and BTEA chairman Zayed Alzayani unveiling the new 2022-2026 tourism strategy aimed at diversifying the kingdom’s economic portfolio, in parallel with the Economic Recovery Plan.

He said the tourism sector will aim to increase the total number of tourists to 14.1 million by 2026, the average daily visitor spends to BD74.800 and raise the average tourist’s stay to 3.5 days. The government also announced the Strategic Projects Plan which will see more than $30 billion invested in Bahrain’s national infrastructure and its strategic priority.

Work ongoing at the new BIECC in Sakhir last year

It includes construction of five new offshore cities and other mega projects including the $221.7m Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir that is set to open during the fourth quarter of this year and become the largest “Conference City” in the Middle East.

