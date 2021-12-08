RIYADH: Tickets have gone on sale for the season-opening Diriyah Formula E night-race double header in January. The Kingdom is once again hosting the first and second rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The ticket-sales announcement was made by the Saudi Ministry of Sports during an event in At-Turaif, in historic Diriyah, that also featured Alberto Longo, the co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, Carlo Boutagy, the founder and CEO of event promoter CBX, and British driver Sam Bird, who won the round two race in Diriyah last year.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of tickets for the Formula E race in its first and second rounds, which will start at the end of January 2022,” said Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

“We look forward to doing what is required to ensure the event runs in the best possible way, to host sports fans from all over the world, and to welcome them to our country to enjoy the strong competition and the events accompanying the race.”

Tickets for the races, which will take place on January 28 and 29, start from SR150 ($40), with 10,000 grandstand tickets available.

Twenty-two drivers, including Bird, reigning world champion Nyck de Vries, and new drivers Antonio Giovinazzi, Dan Ticktum and Oliver Askew will tackle the fast and technical circuit which, like last year, will be illuminated by LED lights during the only night races of the Formula E season.

“Racing under the lights of the Diriyah E-Prix is unique and provides challenges unlike any other race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Bird, who drives for Jaguar TCS Racing.

“The Diriyah Circuit is technical, fast and challenging all at the same time and I look forward to returning for the races in January 2022.”

Longo described the Diriyah E-Prix as “the perfect opening race” for the eighth season of the Formula E World Championship, and said it will inspire new generations to “embrace” the electric car series.

Boutagy added: “We’re thrilled to work alongside the Ministry of Sport and Formula E to host the opening rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in January 2022.

“We will soon be announcing the international music artists who will headline our post-race concerts, and encourage fans to buy tickets on sale now to ensure best views of the racing and post-race entertainment.”

Visit diriyah-eprix.com for tickets and more information.