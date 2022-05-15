Municipal crews were deployed after strong winds dumped mounts of sand on roads and highways across the country. The Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry said it had removed dust ‘equivalent to 150 truck loads’ until last night.

“The Capital Trustees and the three other municipalities acted quickly to sweep roads and public squares and remove waste left by the rising sand,” said Under- Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.“Cleaning would continue until the wind abates,” he added.

Twenty-five loads of sand were removed in Capital Municipality, 55 in Muharraq, 45 in the Southern Municipality and 35 in the Northern Municipality.

Cleaning crews also removed fallen trees and shrubs, in addition to 18 damaged billboards – 15 in the Northern Municipality and three in the Southern Municipality. All four municipalities have been instructed to work round the clock to keep the roads and highways clean and safe for traffic.

