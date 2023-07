Qatar’s champion Zhu Chen claimed women’s rapid chess gold medal at the 15th Arab Games-Algeria 2023 in Algiers on Thursday, scoring seven points to be at the top of the standings. Team Qatar’s medal tally now stands at 18 medals, seven gold, two silver and nine bronze medals with two more days to go at the Games.

