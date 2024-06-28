Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Verstappen confirms he i...
MOTORSPORTS

Verstappen confirms he is staying at Red Bull

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

His response to a direct question will end, for now at least

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 28, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
BELGIUMAUSTRIAMOTORSPORTS
PHOTO
Max Verstappen on Thursday confirmed he will stay with Red Bull next year, dealing a significant blow to Mercedes’ hopes of recruiting him to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.
The three-time world champion told reporters at a news conference ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, a home event for Red Bull, that he was focussed on work for next year’s car and driving for the team.
His response to a direct question will end, for now at least, speculation that he had lost faith in Red Bull following a stormy passage earlier this year when team boss Christian Horner was accused of controlling behaviour by a female colleague.
“Ok, yes,” he said when asked if he was staying. “And that’s what I have already said. We are working on next year’s car and when you are focussed on that it means that you’re also driving for the team.
“Of course, people are talking, but it’s most important that we have a very competitive car for the future. It is very tight on track, but we are working as a team to try and improve. We want to be competitive again next year.”
Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff had said Verstappen was his primary target to replace departing seven-time world champion Hamilton.
“I have a long contract with the team,” added Verstappen.
“I’m very happy where I’m at and we’re already focusing on next year with things we can implement on the car. So, I guess that should say enough of where I’m driving next year.”
Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028.
His father Jos, attending only his second race this year, appeared to support the decision to stay and fight for more glory with Red Bull.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

TENNIS

Murray resumes training in bid to play at Wimbledon

Murray resumes training in bid to play at Wimbledon
Murray resumes training in bid to play at Wimbledon
FOOTBALL

Qatar placed with top seed Iran as Asian qualifiers for World Cup 2026 set

Qatar placed with top seed Iran as Asian qualifiers for World Cup 2026 set
Qatar placed with top seed Iran as Asian qualifiers for World Cup 2026 set
CRICKET

Unbeaten India and South Africa ready to end glory waits in T20 World Cup final

Unbeaten India and South Africa ready to end glory waits in T20 World Cup final
Unbeaten India and South Africa ready to end glory waits in T20 World Cup final
FOOTBALL

Nacho Fernandez joins Al-Qadsiah after leaving Real Madrid

Nacho Fernandez joins Al-Qadsiah after leaving Real Madrid
Nacho Fernandez joins Al-Qadsiah after leaving Real Madrid
TENNIS

Andy Murray: 'Not going to play past this summer'

Andy Murray: 'Not going to play past this summer'
Andy Murray: 'Not going to play past this summer'
MOTORSPORTS

Verstappen says yes to driving for Red Bull next year

Verstappen says yes to driving for Red Bull next year
Verstappen says yes to driving for Red Bull next year
CRICKET

Rain delays England-India T20 World Cup semi-final

Rain delays England-India T20 World Cup semi-final
Rain delays England-India T20 World Cup semi-final
FOOTBALL

Man Utd captain Katie Zelem is latest star to leave WSL club

Man Utd captain Katie Zelem is latest star to leave WSL club
Man Utd captain Katie Zelem is latest star to leave WSL club

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

EXCLUSIVE: General manager of Binance FZE in Dubai to leave virtual assets exchange

2.

Hedge fund Jain Global raises $5.3bln, gets Abu Dhabi's ADIA backing

3.

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

4.

PIF unit Saudi Global Ports, China’s SANY sign $1.87bln investment deal

5.

Saudi Arabia accelerates renewable energy push with 5.5 GW solar power deals

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Drivers 'scared' after Rally Japan rain chaos

2

Belgian GP gets one-year extension until 2025

3

Binder aims to check Bagnaia's title march at KTM's home Austrian MotoGP

4

Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

5

Gasly did not feel safe in wet Spa sprint race

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

DIVIDEND

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth
VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Japan’s banking firm Mizuho to open regional HQ in Saudi Arabia

Japan’s banking firm Mizuho to open regional HQ in Saudi Arabia
Japan’s banking firm Mizuho to open regional HQ in Saudi Arabia
ECONOMY

Fitch affirms UAE’s rating at 'AA-', outlook stable

SUKUK

Oman's EDO sells second dollar sukuk

REAL ESTATE

Kuwait real estate developer Mabanee inks $146.7mln credit facility deal

LATEST NEWS
1

UK economy grew 0.7% in first quarter of 2024

2

Asia shares set for five-month winning streak; yen slides

3

Dealmakers optimistic on global M&A prospects despite sluggish growth

4

Political risk aversion rubs its eyes: Mike Dolan

5

PowerChina lands EPC contract for key Saudi power project

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds