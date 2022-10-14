MANAMA - The UAE national weightlifter May Al Madani has set a new record at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, which is currently being held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, with the participation of 58 countries.

Al Madani successfully recorded a combined total of 174 kg, adding 20 kilogrammes to her previous record, set at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey, last August, where she recorded a combined total of 154 kg, comprising 69 kg in the snatch lift and 85 kg in the jerk lift.

Hamad Al Ajmi, Member of the Board of the Emirates Weightlifting Federation and Chairman of the Technical and Teams Committee, said that Al Madani’s participation in the championships is part of her preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

“The Emirates Weightlifting Federation has adopted an ambitious plan to enable its lifters to participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” Al Ajmi added, noting that the plan includes the team’s participation several regional and international championships, to enable its lifters to gain more experience before the Olympic Games.

Al Madani's new record, which she set at the championships, underscores the success of the plan in improving her performance, Al Ajmi affirmed, adding that the participation programme for the upcoming period includes competing in five other championships, as part of her preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.