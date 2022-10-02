The AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro championship, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), got off to a colourful start at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, Zayed Sports City, on Saturday with the UAE taking home the most medals.

The heated mat fights between participants from prominent academies and the boisterous spectators in the stands made the championship's first day exceptional.

Saturday’s competitions, which saw grapplers fighting hard in Teens, Youth and Master’s divisions, ended in Commando Group taking first place, Palms Sports — Team 777 taking second place and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club taking third place. In terms of country rankings, Colombia and Brazil took second and third places respectively.

The athletes from Brazilian academies took out brilliant performances on Saturday. Among them was Jorge Pereira, the black belt holder from the Brazilian JSBJJ Academy, who competed in the 77 kg Master’s category and scooped gold. “We hold the AJP championships in great regard since they help us advance our careers and raise our rankings. I have been constantly participating in AJP tournaments all over the world. I came to Abu Dhabi from Brazil not only to compete for medals but also to prepare for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship,” he said.

In turn, Ayaz Suleymanov, a black belt from Renzo Gracie Azerbaijan, who won gold in Master’s (94KG) category said: “I signed up for this event as part of our rigorous training for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Today’s competitions were a remarkable experience. The Asia Continental Pro in Abu Dhabi gave us a memorable learning experience that will help us advance our skills.”

The UAE girls stood out in the tournament's elite field of competitors from the region and around the globe. Mariam Al Ali, a blue belt from Palms Sports - Team 777, managed to win the Youth Women's 48kg category. “Today's competitions offered us a great chance to develop and perfect our skills as we go up against some of the best international players from different international clubs and academies. It significantly contributed to the development of our technical and physical skills.”

