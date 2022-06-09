Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has announced the launch of 'Abu Dhabi Summer Sports'. The biggest event of its kind in the Middle East, 'Abu Dhabi Summer Sports' seeks to motivate people in Abu Dhabi to follow a healthy lifestyle and engage in sports and physical exercise in a comfortable environment during summer.

Held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from July 1 to August 31, 2022 in Halls 8 to 12, the event spans an overall area of 27,000 square metres. It includes more than 25 indoor tracks and fields equipped according to the highest standards and criteria, in addition to a number of accompanying events for individuals, groups, families, and sports fans.

The event will also include a large number of sports activities and playgrounds at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre halls. It will comprise three football fields, two five-a-side football fields, eight mini-tennis courts, three basketball courts, three badminton courts, and three volleyball courts. There will also be a cricket pitch and a CrossFit track, in addition to a kilometre-long running track.

Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "The Abu Dhabi Summer Sports provides an ideal opportunity for visitors of all ages to practice sports activities in the summer season in a suitable and enjoyable atmosphere for all. We invite everyone to participate and encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle through daily practice.

"The activities of the event are mainly aimed around sports and interaction, which provides a wide range of wonderful opportunities to enhance bonds and happiness between community members and their families. The event represents an important occasion to provide the community with sports activities that enhance communication of all groups with sports and contributes to supporting quality of life. We hope everyone will visit us at the Abu Dhabi National Centre for the exhibition to enjoy everything on offer this summer."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "This event is exceptional in that it contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi's leading position as a global destination for organising and hosting all kinds of sports activities. It constitutes a qualitative addition to the agenda of the main events of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which provides flexible spaces, suitable infrastructure, advanced services facilities, and expertise that make it the ideal destination for hosting such remarkable social activities and sporting events according to the highest international standards and criteria. We are happy to partner with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to launch this event, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East. We are expectant that it will bring in a large number of people from all walks of life in Abu Dhabi, given the variety of sports and entertainment activities it offers."

'Abu Dhabi Summer Sports' is open for visitors every day throughout the week from 8am to 1am. It will include specialised sports challenges and events that cater to all tastes, in addition to food trucks and a retail area. The event is also an ideal destination for companies interested in organising sports challenges and competitions for their employees during summer, in addition to meeting the needs of sports clubs and schools looking for an ideal venue for camps and summer programmes."

The event allows people to pre-book any of the activities directly. Details will be announced on the event's website www.adsummersports.ae, in addition to various social network accounts @ADSummerSports.

Visitors can also enjoy walking on the dedicated track, which extends a kilometre in length, for free during the event.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).