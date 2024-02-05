RIYADH — The Sports Boulevard Foundation, in collaboration with global technology leaders, has unveiled RIYDE, an innovative cycling experience designed to elevate fitness levels across Riyadh.



This immersive cycling platform, developed by the Sports Boulevard, leverages state-of-the-art technology to offer virtual cycling adventures, allowing users to navigate through digital routes and engage in friendly competition within an immersive cycling booth equipped with top-tier hardware.



RIYDE is part of the broader initiative to build 220km of cycling pathways under the Sports Boulevard project, aiming to foster a cycling and sports culture in the capital during the construction phase of the Sports Boulevard.



For an initial two-week period, the RIYDE booth will be accessible at various public locations, inviting friends, families, and colleagues to partake in socializing, exercising, and competing in a novel sport within a comfortable, air-conditioned environment.



The experience features a virtual 5.24km route, designed to accommodate different fitness levels, providing a 10-15 minutes cycling journey.



Moreover, visitors will have the opportunity to use virtual reality technology to explore the future transformation of Riyadh through the Sports Boulevard project.



Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, emphasized the initiative's role in promoting grassroots sports and enhancing access to exercise for the residents of Riyadh.



The introduction of RIYDE aligns with the foundation's goal to offer accessible cycling facilities and boost sports participation while the city-wide infrastructure of the Sports Boulevard is under construction.



Alvaro Galindo, head of business at BKOOL, expressed pride in the partnership with the Sports Boulevard, highlighting the shared commitment to inspire a new generation of cyclists through innovative and immersive technology.



Launched by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on March 19, 2019, the Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh’s ambitious mega projects.



Supported by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the project spans over 135km, connecting Wadi Hanifah and Wadi Al Sulai through a network of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse-riders.



It will feature more than 4.4 million square meters of greenery, open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities, marking a significant step towards transforming Riyadh into a hub for sports and healthy living.

