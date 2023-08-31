Snapchat has embarked on an exciting partnership with renowned football clubs around the world, offering users an innovative way to showcase their loyalty to their favorite teams. By teaming up with these prestigious clubs, Snapchat allows users to personalize their Bitmoji avatars with official team merchandise, enabling fans to proudly represent their beloved teams.



The impressive list of partnered football clubs includes Cristiano Ronaldo's AlNassr Saudi Club, Al Ittihad Club (Benzema's team), and Al-Ahli Saudi FC (Firmino's team), alongside Neymar Jr.'s Al-Hilal Saudi Club. This impressive lineup also features renowned clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid C.F., FC Barcelona, Manchester City Football Club (Haaland's team), FC Bayern München (Kane's team), Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (Son's team), Juventus Football Club (Pogba's team), and FC Internazionale Milano (Lautaro's team).



Snap Inc.'s acquisition of Bitmoji in 2016 has led to its widespread popularity, resulting in the creation of over 1.7 billion Bitmoji avatars worldwide. This remarkable adoption cements Bitmoji's position as one of the most widely used avatar platforms globally.



Abdulla Alhammadi, Regional Business Lead for KSA Market at Snap Inc., emphasized, "This collaboration empowers fans to foster a profound connection with their treasured teams. The seamless integration of team colors and symbols into Bitmoji avatars effectively bridges the gap between users and their cherished clubs." He further pointed out, "Within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Snapchat achieves a remarkable reach of over 90% among individuals aged 13 to 34, boasting an impressive monthly active user count of 22 million. Snapchatters in KSA interact with the app more than 50 times daily, with an astounding 85% frequently engaging with augmented reality lenses." He also highlighted, "Football holds immense significance in Saudi Arabia, captivating the fervent interest of the nation."



Snapchat's innovative Augmented Reality (AR) technology, extensive video views, social map, and adaptable monetization avenues provide sports partners with versatile tools to captivate the next generation of sports enthusiasts. This collaboration underscores Snapchat's unwavering commitment to enhancing the fan experience and delivering unparalleled digital interactions.



To outfit your Bitmoji with your favorite team's gear, users can either explore the Bitmoji Avatar Builder or access the outfits directly through this link: https://www.snapchat.com/bitmoji/avatar_builder/outfit?entry_point=eyJnb1RvIjp7ImNhdGVnb3J5IjoidG9wIiwic2VjdGlvbklkIjo0fX0=

