Jaco, Saudi Arabia's first social network, has acquired one million new users in just two months and hopes to reach five million users by the end of the year.

In his first appearance on the business stage of Jaco, Saudi entrepreneur Fahd Al-Shidi, the supervisor of the project, announced a special challenge the team is undertaking to reach five million users soon.

He added that Jaco attracting more than one million users from other networks, including well-known names, proves that “they share our ambitions to present the world with a leading Arab social networking platform capable of challenging and competing”.

Difficult challenge

At the official launch ceremony of the Jaco application in Riyadh, attended by influencers and VIP guests, Al-Shidi expressed his happiness with the success Jaco has achieved so far.

He added that launching a new network like Jaco is a difficult challenge, but its acquiring one million users in a few weeks indicates that it could change the rules of the game.

