Saudi Arabia - Snap Inc. is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia with the establishment of a new office and the Kingdom’s first Creator Hub named, “Majlis Snap for Content Creators,” both located in the JAX district of Diriyah, a suburb of Riyadh.

The move underscores the company's commitment to deepening engagement with its 25 million monthly active users in the country, supporting the thriving community of creators while also driving impact for partners and clients.



To mark the occasion, Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. visited the Kingdom to officially cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Saudi Minister of Investment (MISA) Khalid Al-Falih and Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) Abdullah Alswaha.

The inauguration event also featured a conversation between Jomana Alrashid, CEO of SRMG, and Evan Spiegel about Snap’s journey and its popularity in the Kingdom. The establishment of the new office will support Snap’s ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Culture by upskilling local talent and inspiring the nation’s thriving cultural movement.



Snapchat has become the home of digital connectivity in Saudi Arabia, with 25 million monthly active users, reaching 90 percent of 13-34-year-olds and opened on average 50 times per day. As Saudi Arabia undergoes rapid transformations, Snapchat remains an integral part of the social fabric, providing a space for users to be their true selves, with their closest circles. Snapchat’s emphasis on authenticity, creativity, and community has resonated deeply with Saudi audiences for over a decade, securing its place as one of the top platforms of choice for staying connected in KSA.



“Saudi Arabia stands as one of our most dynamic growth markets, and this investment will not only enhance the experiences of our large community of Snapchatters, but also the content creators and advertisers seeking, and achieving, impressive engagement on the platform” said Abdulla Alhammadi, Managing Director, KSA at Snap Inc. “With the number of Snap Stars in Saudi Arabia nearly doubling over the past three years, we look forward to Majlis Snap for Creators – the first of its kind in the Middle East – becoming a catalyst for local creativity,” he added.



Majlis Snap for Creators will provide hands-on support, educational programs, and collaborative opportunities designed to nurture and grow the local talent that thrives on the platform. To celebrate its launch, Snap’s co-founder and CEO hosted exclusive sessions with partners, the press and some of the Kingdom’s most valued creators, accelerating Snap’s mission to deepen connections with local creators.



Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap Inc. in the MENA region, said: “Our expansion of operations in the Kingdom symbolizes more than just a physical presence; it represents a deeper commitment to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem. We aim to help supercharge the Kingdom’s creator economy, bolster innovation and encourage the powerful voices that make Saudi Arabia so special. This marks a huge milestone in our journey in KSA, and we look forward to strengthening our connection with Saudi partners and clients in line with the country's digital transformation agenda”.



Snap's expanded presence in the Kingdom will also offer businesses opportunities to reach and engage with large, highly engaged audiences. With the number of active advertisers quadrupling in the last three years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key market for brands operating in the region. Snap Inc. is committed to providing innovative tools and technologies to help businesses unlock the full potential of this dynamic market.



Snap, a technology company, contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

