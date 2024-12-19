RIYADH — The Ministry of Economy and Planning has announced the pilot launch of the Data Saudi platform application, a unified and preferred reference for economic and social data in Saudi Arabia.



The application features data from reliable local and international sources, presenting it in visually engaging and interactive formats to help users better understand Saudi Arabia's economic landscape.



This initiative aligns with the Ministry's goals to enhance access to data by providing a mobile application that allows users to browse and download comprehensive economic and social data for Saudi Arabia, complementing the previously launched electronic platform.



Key features of the application include access to vital economic and social indicators, the ability to analyze data at both the national and regional levels, and insights into Saudi Arabia's foreign trade volumes with over 180 countries.



The Ministry aims to further expand the application's services by incorporating data across various economic sectors and presenting it through advanced interactive visual tools with analytical insights tailored for interested users.

