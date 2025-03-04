AMMAN: The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) on Monday reported a "significant" growth in internet and social media usage in the Kingdom since the start of 2025.

The number of Internet users in Jordan reached 10.7 million, representing a penetration rate of 92.5 per cent of the total population, Int@j said, citing the annual DataReportal report.

Social media users increased to 6.45 million, accounting for 55.7 per cent of the population, with an annual growth of 70,000 users at a rate of 1.1 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

YouTube remained the most popular platform with 6.45 million users, reflecting a 1.1 per cent increase of 70,000 users. Facebook followed with 5.45 million users, growing by 150,000 users (2.8 per cent) and reaching a penetration rate of 47.1 per cent, Int@j said.

Instagram saw a "notable" rise, reaching 4.05 million users with a 9.5 per cent growth rate and an increase of 350,000 users. Snapchat users rose to 4.1 million, registering an 18.4 per cent growth with 635,000 new users, the figures showed.

TikTok experienced a decline, losing 376,000 users (14.1 per cent) to settle at 2.3 million. Messenger users also dropped by 2.6 per cent to 3.8 million, while X (formerly Twitter) saw a 16 per cent decline, reducing its user base to 919,000, the association added.

LinkedIn recorded a "strong" performance, gaining 400,000 new users in 2024 to reach 2 million, marking a 25 per cent growth rate.

The platform's penetration rate among adults stood at 27.2 per cent and 18.7 per cent among Internet users, the report said.

Int@j stressed that this digital expansion highlights Jordan’s growing adoption of modern technology, underscoring the need to enhance digital infrastructure and invest in digital transformation to support the national digital economy.

