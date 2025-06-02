Arab Finance: eTax, the technology arm of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), has launched a new electronic system to standardize the calculation of wage and salary tax, developed in full cooperation with the ETA, as per an emailed press release.

The move aligns with the Ministry of Finance’s broader push for digital transformation across government services.

The new system aims to eliminate inconsistencies and reduce reliance on manual estimations by introducing a unified, documented model for calculating payroll tax.

Designed to ease longstanding challenges for employees, HR departments, and tax officers, the system ensures transparency, accuracy, and compliance across all participating entities.

A central feature of the rollout is a dedicated online portal for employees, accessible through the ETA’s website.

Using their national ID number, individuals can register and view detailed breakdowns of their monthly salary, including total income, withheld taxes, and insurance contributions.

The platform also allows users to print official, certified payslip for use in banking and governmental transactions.

The system enables employees to verify that tax and insurance deductions comply with the law and are paid to the government on time.

It offers a transparent and consistent record of entitlements, reducing the risk of calculation errors or manipulation.

The initiative also streamlines administrative procedures by replacing paper-based documentation with secure digital records and supports financial inclusion efforts by making official documents easily accessible online.

To safeguard personal data, the system operates on an advanced technological infrastructure that ensures high standards of data protection.

By offering a standardized digital approach, the initiative strengthens trust among employees, employers, and the government, and marks a significant step toward modernizing Egypt’s income tax framework.