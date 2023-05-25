Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani was on Wednesday re-elected as the president of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) for another four-year term following the regional body’s Ordinary General Assembly meeting.



The new presidency term will last until 2027, it was announced yesterday at the Ritz-Carlton Doha. The Vice-President of AGCFF Salem bin Saeed al-Wahaibi was also re-elected by acclamation for the same term.

“I want to thank the AGCFF for this honour and for exhibiting confidence in my leadership. We have come a long way since the formation of AGCFF in 2016,” Sheikh Hamad said during a press conference yesterday.

“But we want to move forward with greater resolve. The next phase will witness great development, especially after the amended constitution of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation. Based on these amendments, different leagues will be established under the umbrella of AGCFF as there are many ideas which are of great importance,” he added.



Sheikh Hamad, who is also the president of Qatar Football Association, added yesterday: “We have formed a committee under the chairmanship of AGCFF Secretary-General Jassim al-Rumaihi, to work on the development of the Gulf Cup rules and regulations.”



The Ordinary General Assembly also decided to giving hosting rights of the Gulf Cup 26 to Kuwait, a 10-time champion. Kuwait will host the region’s premier national team tournament for the fifth time. Kuwait hosted the Gulf Cup in 1974, 1990, 2003 and 2017. The president pointed out that the AGCFF needs to organize more tournaments at the junior level. He said new playing schedule and special tournaments will be drawn up to organize these tournaments. He said the AGCFF is putting together plans to make way for more tournaments across the region and is giving high priority in engaging football fans across the region.



The AGCFF members yesterday discussed the topics on the agenda, including the adoption of the minutes of the meeting of the previous meeting, which was held in Basra on the sidelines of the Gulf Cup 25 earlier this year.



Al-Rumaihi, Secretary-General of AGCFF, said yesterday: “Today’s general meeting touched upon many topics that are important for the development of the Gulf Cup, including the redrafting of regulations and the preparation of a clear schedule, which will help all federations to participate in all age group tournaments in the coming years.”



He added: “Football is the No 1 sport in the world and our region as well. The AGCFF will do everything in its power to schedule more tournaments, get more fans involved and create a healthy environment for sports lovers.”



The secretary-general pointed out that the General Assembly asked the members to identify the alternative country for the host country for the Gulf Cup in 2026.



Al-Rumaihi said: “The Gulf Cup is one of the oldest tournaments in the region and the fans always wait for the start of every edition. We hope that this fan adulation will continue whenever the tournament is held.”

The AGCFF meeting was attended by Sheikh Ali bin Khalifah al-Khalifah, President of the Bahraini Football Federation; Ahmed al-Shaheen, President of the Kuwaiti Football Federation; Abdullah al-Junaibi, First Deputy and Acting President of the UAE Football Federation; Ali Jabbar, Vice-President of the Iraqi Football Federation; Mohsen bin Hamad al-Masrouri, Vice-President of the Omani Football Federation; Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Mejren, representative of the Saudi Football Federation; Ahmed Abdel Aziz al-Buainain, a member of the Qatari Football Association; and Dr Hamid al-Shaibani, Secretary-General of the Yemeni Football Federation.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).