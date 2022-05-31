H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, issued Administrative Decision No. (7) of 2022 concerning the formation of the Board of Directors of Al Bataeh Football Club Company.

The resolution stipulates that the Board of Directors of Al Bataeh Football Club Company will be formed under the chairmanship of Obaid Saeed Obaid Al Tunaiji, and the membership of Hassan Mohammed Obaid Al Tafqaq Al Marashdah; Khalfan Saif Khalfan Al Masafri; Suleiman Ali Ahmed Dabel Al Naqbi; Tariq Salem Abdullah Saeed Al Khanbashi; and Nasser Saeed Mohammed Al Shamam Al Tunaiji.

The term of membership shall be four years, renewable for a similar period or periods starting from the date of this decision. The board shall resume its duty upon the expiry of its term until a new board is formed or the expired board is renewed.



