RIYADH — In a groundbreaking announcement, Qiddiya City has been declared the Nexus Partner of the upcoming Esports World Cup, setting the stage for the global esports competition scheduled for July to August 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



This three-year partnership heralds the beginning of Qiddiya Gaming & Esports District as the official venue for the Esports World Cup, marking Qiddiya City as the Presenting Partner of both The Elite Player Lounge and The Qiddiya Esports Arena starting this year.



Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic partnership. He emphasized Qiddiya City's aim to become a leading global gaming and entertainment hub, bolstered by innovative partnerships and the development of world-class gaming assets.



Ralf Reichert, the CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, shared his excitement about the collaboration with Qiddiya City, praising the ambitious plans to establish a city dedicated to next-generation gaming and entertainment. Reichert noted the daily progress on the construction site, celebrating the decision to make Qiddiya City the future home of the Esports World Cup.



The partnership also introduces The Elite Player Lounge and The Esports Arena as central hubs for professional players participating in the Esports World Cup. These venues are designed to support players' training, relaxation, and socialization needs, with The Elite Player Lounge offering state-of-the-art amenities and services. Additionally, Qiddiya Gaming will feature an experiential zone around the competition venues, showcasing the ambitious plans for the Gaming & Esports District.



The Gaming & Esports District at Qiddiya City, set to launch in December 2023, is poised to become the world's first mixed-use gaming and esports district, attracting global gaming enthusiasts and establishing Saudi Arabia as a key player in the esports industry. The district will house several dedicated esports venues, including one of the world's largest, and offer next-gen facilities to host up to 20 top-tier esports teams simultaneously.



Last year's Esports World Cup saw partnerships with leading companies such as PepsiCo, Razer, LG UltraGear, Aramco, and HONOR. The inaugural 2024 Esports World Cup will feature major tournaments in games like StarCraft II, Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Garena Free Fire, and other soon-to-be-announced titles, aiming to attract 10 million visits annually and become a global epicenter for the gaming and esports industry.

