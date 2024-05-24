RIYADH — The Saudi Pro League announced that the Roshn Saudi League 2023-24 trophy award ceremony will be held at Al Hilal's Kingdom Arena on Friday, May 24, at 9 PM.



This decision comes in coordination with Al Hilal Club following the rescheduling of Al Hilal's RSL Matchweek 33 fixture against Al Tai.

Originally set for Thursday, May 23, the match will now take place at Al Shabab Club Stadium.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).