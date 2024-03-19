RIYADH — Deputy President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Fahd Bin Jalawi Bin Abdulaziz Bin Musaed warmly received Dunia Abutaleb, the Saudi Taekwondo national team player, early Monday at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.



The reception, attended by the Committee's CEO and Secretary-General Abdulaziz Baeshen, President of the Saudi Taekwondo Federation Brig. Gen. Shaddad Al-Amri, celebrated Abutaleb's qualification for the upcoming 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris, set for late July.



Prince Fahd conveyed congratulations from the President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal to Dunia Abutaleb for her historic achievement.



Her qualification came during her participation in the Asian qualifiers concluded recently in China.



“Dunia Abutaleb has etched her name in the annals of Saudi sports history in glowing letters as the first Saudi woman to qualify for the Olympics through qualification tournaments,” he stated.



Prince Fahd highlighted Abutaleb as a high-caliber Saudi female sports talent, predicting her to have a significant future in the global sports arena, especially in Taekwondo.



He extended his congratulations to the officials and fans of Taekwondo in the Kingdom.



Expressing her joy and pride, Dunia Abutaleb appreciated being the first Saudi female athlete to qualify for the Olympic Games through qualification rounds.



She underscored the bright future awaiting women's sports in the Kingdom, thanks to the support of the leadership and the keen interest and follow-up of Prince Abdulaziz and his deputy Prince Fahd.



“This qualification is a testament not only to my efforts but also to my teammates and the Saudi Taekwondo sport, which is making its Olympic comeback after about 23 years since Khaled Al-Dosari's participation in the Sydney 2000 Olympics,” Abutaleb remarked.



The race for the Paris Olympics remains open to athletes worldwide. Last year, the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the qualification of the Saudi Equestrian Jumping Team, comprising Ramzy Al Duhami, Abdullah Al Sharbatly, Abdulrahman Al Rajhi, and Khaled Al Mobty, marking them as the first Saudi athletes to secure a spot in this prestigious event.

