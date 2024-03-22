Riyadh -- The Saudi national football team secured a crucial victory over Tajikistan on Thursday, solidifying their lead in Group G of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match, played at Al-Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh, saw "the Green Falcons" edge out their opponents with a narrow 1-0 win.



Salem Al-Dosari emerged as the hero for Saudi Arabia, finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute. The goal came courtesy of a pinpoint pass from Mukhtar Ali, allowing Al-Dosari to unleash a powerful shot past Tajikistan's goalkeeper Yetimov.



This win extends Saudi Arabia's dominance atop Group G. They now sit comfortably at the top with nine points, while Tajikistan remains in third place with four points, only ahead of Jordan on goal difference. Jordan secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Pakistan in a separate Group G fixture played on the same day.