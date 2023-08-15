ABHA — In a sensational debut performance, Brazilian striker Malcolm led Al-Hilal to a resounding 3-1 victory over Abha in the first round of the Saudi Professional League's new season. The match took place at Prince Sultan Stadium on Monday.



Malcolm's triumphant arrival was marked by a remarkable hat-trick, as he single-handedly dismantled Abha's defense. The electrifying encounter witnessed a flurry of action, showcasing the striker's prowess and Al-Hilal's determination to regain their league title.



The match's narrative took an early turn when Malcolm found the back of the net after 31 minutes, sending waves of excitement through the Al-Hilal faithful. However, the lead was short-lived, with Saad Bguir capitalizing on a momentary lapse in Al-Hilal's defense to level the score just two minutes later.



The second half saw Malcolm elevate his game to another level, securing his place in Al-Hilal's history books. Displaying his clinical finishing, he netted two goals within a span of 22 minutes, effectively sealing victory for his team.



The Brazilian's exceptional performance not only earned him a hero's status but also secured a coveted spot atop the league's goal-scoring chart.



Malcolm's hat-trick served as a remarkable debut statement, drawing parallels to his compatriot and Al-Ahli's captain, Roberto Firmino, who also boasts three goals in the league. The dynamic duo is set to ignite a fierce competition for the golden boot throughout the season.



The win holds particular significance for Al-Hilal, who are eager to reclaim the league title they relinquished to Al-Ittihad last season. With Malcolm's explosive entry and the team's renewed vigor, Al-Hilal's ambitions appear more attainable than ever.



Malcolm's impact was evident from the outset, as he orchestrated dangerous attacks for Al-Hilal. His thunderous shot from the edge of the penalty area, thwarted by Abha's goalkeeper Davis Ipsasi, set the stage for the electrifying contest that followed.



As the clock ticked, Salem Al-Dawsari's close-range effort rattled Abha's defense, underscoring Al-Hilal's relentless pursuit of victory.



A turning point arrived when Malcolm converted a cross from Nasser Al-Dawsari, displaying impeccable accuracy as he drilled the ball into the net from within the penalty area.



Tunisian sensation Saad Bguir responded swiftly for Abha, unleashing a spectacular long-range strike that left Al-Hilal's goalkeeper, Abdullah Al-Mayouf, helpless.



VAR entered the fray in the dying moments of the first half, twice evaluating potential penalty kicks for Abdullah Al-Hamdan. However, replays indicated an offside position for the Al-Hilal striker, dismissing the penalty appeals.



As the match surged forward, the momentum swung back in Malcolm's favor. A thunderous strike from within the penalty area proved insurmountable for Ipsasi, as the ball found the back of the net in the 55th minute, solidifying his impact on the game.



Al-Hamdan came agonizingly close to adding his name to the score sheet after the break, narrowly missing the target with an ambitious shot that sailed over the crossbar.



In the closing stages, Malcolm's heroics reached a crescendo. With a mere 13 minutes remaining, substitute Mohammed Kanoo set up Malcolm for his third goal. A low, well-placed shot eluded Ipsasi's grasp, securing the victory and etching Malcolm's name in Al-Hilal's storied history.

