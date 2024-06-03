Washington: The Saudi Jiu-Jitsu team won 5 medals, which are two gold, one silver, two bronze, after concluding its participation in the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held from May 30 to June 2 in Long Beach, California, in the United States.



Abdullah Nada won first gold medal in the heavy weight and another silver in the open weight, while Omar Nada won the second gold medal in the open weight, while a bronze was awarded to Omar Nada in the heavy weight, and another bronze medal went to Al-Anoud Al-Tamimi in the feather weight.



The head of the Saudi delegation, Mubarak Al-Qarni, pointed out that these international achievements reflect the great efforts exerted by the sports leadership in supporting and developing the sport of jiu-jitsu, highlighting the ability of Saudi athletes to compete in the most prominent international tournaments.