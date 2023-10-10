Riyadh: The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the British Esports Federation (BEF), in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SEF, and the UK Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Neil Crompton.



The memorandum includes jointly organizing and developing esports through cultural exchange programs, unifying the esports community, and collaborating on various educational programs.



Additionally, it aims to enhance the players' skills through the development of training programs and to promote knowledge among players, coaches, and enthusiasts in the esports sector.



It also involves conducting workshops and various knowledge-based programs.