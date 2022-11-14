AL-AHSA — Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics and Acting President of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih inspected on Sunday the preparedness of the facilities and services designated to transport World Cup fans to Qatar via the land route through the Salwa border point.



The inspection tour was aimed at ensuring that all ways and means are made available to enrich the fans’ experience and keep pace with their aspirations.



During the visit, Al-Rumaih and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the operational plans, pick-up areas and specific routes for transportation services available to fans.

These included the frequency of shuttle services between the Saudi border point Salwa and the Qatari border point Abu Samra through 55 buses dedicated to transporting fans wishing to attend the World Cup matches in Qatar, or by guided transportation or taxi services through smart applications.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).