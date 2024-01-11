RIYADH — The Saudi Baseball and Softball Federation (SBSF) has made a significant move by signing Jean-Michel Mayor, a seasoned French coach, to lead its national federation.



Mayor brings with him an impressive coaching pedigree that spans over 25 years.



Mayor's coaching journey began with the Montpellier Barracudas youth groups, where he laid the foundation of his coaching career.



He then progressed to lead the team's first squad for 15 years, demonstrating his long-term commitment and ability to develop teams over time.



Additionally, Mayor has played a pivotal role in the Montpellier Baseball Academy, where he served as the director for 18 years.



His contributions were not limited to club level; since 2002, he has been instrumental in developing the programs for the French national youth team.



Moreover, for the past nine years, he has managed the France U-15 national team, showcasing his expertise in nurturing young talent.



The appointment of Mayor comes in line with the objectives set by the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee (SOPC), which established the SBSF in December 2019.



The primary goals of the SBSF include popularizing baseball and softball in Saudi society and building a competitive team capable of holding its own on both continental and international stages.



With Mayor's appointment, the SBSF takes a significant step towards achieving these aspirations.

