HANGZHOU — Saudi athlete Mohammed Tolo secured the silver medal in shot put after finishing second with a throw of 20.18 meters in the 19th Asian Games hosted by China.



Tolo, 22 years old, achieved his season’s best performance that landed him the silver medal with a spectacular heave.



With this accomplishment, Tolo contributed to Saudi Arabia’s total medals in the Asian Games, bringing it to three medals.



This is in addition to the gold medal won by the runner Yousef Masrahi in the 400-meter race and the bronze medal achieved by the jumper Hussein Al-Hizam.



After winning the silver medal, Tolo said: “I dedicate this medal to Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, minister of sports, and hopefully i can get a global Olympic medal one day.”



He added, “It was a tough, yet an enjoyable competition at the same time. I was close to the gold medal, but thanks to Allah, I am completely satisfied with what I have achieved.”



Concluding his remarks, he said, “I thank my mother for her support and standing by me.”

