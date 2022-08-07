RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian team made history with winning the gold medal in the Special Olympics Unified Cup-Detroit 2022 by beating Romania 3-1 in the final match held on Saturday.



The Saudi team participated for the first time along with 22 other teams from around the world in the Special Olympics Unified Cup, held in Detroit City, in the US state of Michigan from July 31 to Aug. 6. These included three Arab teams representing the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Morocco.



Teams are comprised of footballers with and without intellectual disabilities playing together. The competing teams also included those from Brazil, USA, Jamaica, Korea, Morocco, Nigeria, Paraguay, Romania, and Singapore



Dr. Timothy Shriver, chairman of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, congratulated the Saudi team for winning the gold medal.



On his part, Abdulrahman Al-Quraishi, director of Saudi Special Olympics, congratulated players, technical and administrative staff, and members of the Saudi Mission for their efforts to score this great achievement.

