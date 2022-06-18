Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the World Para Table Tennis Championships from 16 to 18 September 2022, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced today.

The official announcement was made on the International Table Tennis Federation's website, which stated that the Kingdom was chosen based on its high capabilities to host international tournaments, and the efforts of the President of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation, Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, and his board of directors in presenting a distinguished hosting file through the presentation that was submitted to ITTF delegation, which visited Riyadh two weeks ago to learn more about the preparations for the facilities and halls where matches and training will be held, in addition to the medical and supportive facilities for the championship, as well as the support that the Table Tennis Federation enjoys in the Kingdom from the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Dr. Al-Bar, expressed his appreciation to the Saudi leadership for its support of the sports sector, stressing that this support contributed to securing various achievements and championships, as well as hosting major world championships.