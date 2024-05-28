Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has maintained its position at the top of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Club Competitions Ranking 2023/2024.



This feat grants Saudi clubs the maximum number of slots in the upcoming AFC Club Competitions for the 2025/2026 season, with three direct slots in the Group Stage of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) and one direct slot for the AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two).



With a score of 103.1 points, Saudi Arabia [secured] the top spot in the ranking, leading by a significant margin of over 6 points ahead of Japan, who claimed second place with 97 points.



South Korea secured third place with 93.6 points, followed by the United Arab Emirates in fourth place with 74.9 points, and Qatar in fifth place with 70.3 points.



This achievement marks the second time that the Kingdom has topped the AFC Club Competitions Ranking since its inception in 2014, with the previous occurrence being in 2021.