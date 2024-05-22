Riyadh: Riyadh is set to host the first-ever edition of the Esports World Cup from July 4 to August 25. This thrilling competition will bring together more than 2,500 male and female players representing elite teams and clubs at Boulevard Riyadh City. The event features a staggering $60 million prize pool, the largest in esports history.



Powered by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), this tournament aims to propel the esports industry forward while creating promising opportunities for players and multi-team clubs. With such an unprecedented prize pool, the cup is poised to become a milestone for the EWCF, which seeks to attract top talent and celebrate the popularity of this exhilarating field.



The Esports World Cup, the largest event in esports history, will unite the global e-gaming community, including players, fans, game producers, and publishers, with a focus on fostering connections and collaborations. Partners, producers, and publishers will have a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse fan base on a global scale.



The event aims to support the efforts of the Kingdom and the global community in elevating the realm of esports and highlighting its positive impact on societies and lifestyles. It will play a vital role in promoting cultural exchange and encouraging brands and companies to invest in the esports world.