Riyadh: The Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, held a meeting today with the President of the World Curling, Beau Welling, at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh.



The meeting explored ways of leveraging the World Culing’s expertise in winter sports, particularly in light of Saudi Arabia’s upcoming hosting of the Asian Winter Games 2029 in Trojena.



The discussions centered around multiple key areas. Firstly, they focused on developing the necessary infrastructure for winter games, aiming to attract international events to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the meeting addressed the importance of nurturing winter sports for junior athletes and ensuring the provision of appropriate equipment for these games.



Furthermore, the two sides discussed the implementation of training programs for elite athletes and overseeing the preparation of sports facilities required for hosting tournaments, in line with international standards.