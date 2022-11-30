JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has clarified on Tuesday that the Kingdom does not have an official bid to host the FIFA World Cup.



“Saudi Arabia is always considering hosting a number of large sporting events, as part of promoting sport and tourism in the Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030,” the ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account.



The statement comes in the wake of a Bloomberg report published on Tuesday. The report said that Saudi Arabia is considering making a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup along with Egypt and Greece.



Saudi Arabia hosted in recent years several international sports tournaments and diversified entertainment events including Formula 1, football and heavyweight boxing title fights.

