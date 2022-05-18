KUWAIT — Saudi athletes added eight new medals, including two golds and a silver, to the country’s tally in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Games on Tuesday.



Saudi sprinter Mohammed Al-Maawi took silver medal in the 400 meters hurdles competition with a time of 50.6 seconds, while his colleague Moadh Al-Saad came in third place with a time of 53.34 seconds to secure the bronze.



On another day of fine results for Saudi’s athletes, Hassan Doshi claimed a gold medal in the triple jump competition by clearing a distance of 16 meters, while teammate Mohammed Al-Yami came in fourth place with a distance of 14.61 meters.



Meanwhile, Osama Al-Aqili won the bronze medal in the discus with a throw of 51.97 meters.



The Saudi women’s 4×100 relay team missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the final with a time of 53.52 seconds.



In the 10 meter Air Pistol competition, Saudi Arabia’s Atallah Al-Anzi snatched the gold medal at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex, and that was followed with silver for Abdul Aziz Al-Anzi in the 50 meter Rifle category.



Secretary General of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Obaid Al-Osaimi said that everything is ready for the shooting competitions under the new law that will be implemented for the first time at the Gulf Games. “The changes will be implemented officially during the Paris 2024 Olympics,” he added.



In the men’s swimming competitions, Ahmed Al-Hashem took bronze in the 1,500 meters freestyle, while the Saudi team came third place in the 4x100m medley relay race, securing bronze medals for Al-Hashem, Mohammed Al-Muhr, Youssef Buarish and Ali Al-Issa.



Also, the Saudi Arabian men’s basketball team went down 67-63 to the United Arab Emirates.