JEDDAH — Al-Hilal football team beat Al-Wehda via penalties 8-7 on Friday in the King Cup of Champions Final, watched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman and other top officials at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

With the victory, Riyadh-based Al-Hilal collected its 66th trophy, 10th King’s Cup and the first championship this season.

One week back Al-Hilal had suffered a defeat at the hands of Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Champions League finals.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman attended the final match in the tournament and presented the cup to Al-Hilal.

