Aryna Sabalenka continued her best French Open run as she defeated 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

The Belarusian second seed, who had not made it past the first week before this year at Roland Garros, will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a politically-charged duel for a place in the last four.