Riyadh -- Riyadh will host the Taekwon-Do Grand Prix Finals 2022 from 8 to 10 December at the Ministry of Sports' hall at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex, with the participation of 208 male and female players, representing 79 countries from different continents of the world.

The teams started their training yesterday at the headquarters of Mahd Academy, in preparation for the launch of the largest and most important annual sporting event in the calendar of the International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF), ranked in the 10-star category, as it gathers the elite of Taekwon-Do players around the world, and through it the male and female players seek to collect the largest number of points to improve their qualifying classification for Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024.

On the other hand, the President of ITF Dr. Choi Jung Hwa, arrived yesterday in Riyadh to get reassured of the latest preparations before the start, praising the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts in developing and spreading the sport of Taekwon-Do, and expressing admiration for the continuous progress and distinguished results achieved by the Saudi team at all levels.

He also appreciated all the efforts made by the Organizing Committee to overcome obstacles and provide all the necessary requirements to ensure the holding of the event according to the highest international standards.

For his part, the President of the Saudi Taekwon-Do Federation Brigadier General Shaddad Al-Omari, welcomed the participants in the Taekwon-Do Grand Prix Finals 2022 from around the world, expressing his pride in the Kingdom's hosting of this great global event, which reflects the confidence of the international sports community in the Kingdom's capabilities to host the largest sports competitions, and embodies the great interest that the Kingdom's prudent leadership accords to the sports sector and the provision of all capabilities that would consolidate the Kingdom's leading position in the global sports arena, in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.