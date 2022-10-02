RIYADH — Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Riyadh city is set to host from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7, 2022, the first Saudi Games.



King Fahd International Stadium is set to host the event in which more than 6,000 female and male athletes and 2,000 technical and administrative supervisors are taking part.



For his part, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal extended his thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their strenuous support for the sector of sports of the Kingdom.



The Ministry of Sports said in a statement that the ceremony is likely to be the greatest in the Arab world in terms of organizing as well as the total amount of prizes allocated for winners.



The Saudi Games 2022 will see more than 200 clubs participating from across the Kingdom. The Games will feature 45 individual and team events, including five para-sports competitions.



Athletes will not only be competing for medals but also for the most significant prizes in the history of sport in the region, with a total of more than SR200 million prize money set to be distributed.



Each gold medal winner will receive SR1 million, silver medalists will receive SR300,000, and bronze winners will earn SR100,000.

