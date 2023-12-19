Riyadh -- During its meeting today, the General Assembly of the Arab Billiards and Snooker Federation approved hosting the Arab Billiards Championship 2024 in Riyadh.

This decision was made on the sidelines of the combined Arab Billiards and Snooker Championship and Carrom Games, which will take place in Jordan from December 10 to 20.



At the meeting, the participants also agreed to appoint Saudi Nabil Al-Shamardal as a member of the central committee of Arab referees.

They also decided to hold the Arab Cup tournament in Dubai in 2024, review financial and administrative reports, and establish a games calendar for 2024 and 2025.